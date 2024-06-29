Liverpool remain interested in Anthony Gordon - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE OBSERVER

Liverpool remain interested in signing Anthony Gordon despite talks over a deal for the Newcastle winger breaking down this week.

West Ham have approached Metz about signing the Georgia striker Georges Mikautadze.

THE SUNDAY TIMES

Newcastle have tried to sell three players over the past week. Including the England winger Anthony Gordon, amid fears they could face a points deduction for breaching the Premier League's financial rules.

Image: Newcastle have been trying to offload Anthony Gordon

INDEPENDENT

Manchester United hope to reveal their coaching staff for next season in the next few days as positive discussions continue with manager Erik ten Hag about a new deal.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson has played down concern about her fitness ahead of this summer's Olympics in Paris.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Crystal Palace will be owed a percentage of Lyon defender Jake O'Brien's next move amid serious Premier League interest in the Republic of Ireland defender.

Security staff around the England partners and families have been told to look out for flying beer cups - as part of plans to ensure there is no repeat of the soaking some suffered in Cologne.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Bayern Munich are set to lodge their final offer for Fulham star Joao Palhinha.

Manchester United have stepped up talks for three of INEOS' top simmer transfer targets as Everton continue to play hardball over Jarrad Branthwaite.

SUN ON SUNDAY

Chelsea have discussed including Nicolas Jackson as part of any deal for Newcastle's Alexander Isak.

Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe can go for £25m but is in no rush to leave.

Image: Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe has been linked with a move away

Newcastle have their sights on young American keeper Gavin Beavers ahead of a surprise move.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

The Belgian FA has issued an apology after sharing a video to their official social media channels in which Amadou Onana chants about tackling Kylian Mbappe's shin.

Andy Murray has revealed he is willing to take a "risk" to play a final Wimbledon despite confessing he still cannot yet "move properly".

THE ATHLETIC

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign left-back Caleb Wiley from Atlanta United.

SUNDAY MAIL

Hibs are eyeing Ross County striker Simon Murray.

Harry McKirdy has been told to grab his fresh Hibs chance with both hands.

