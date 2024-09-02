Kieran Trippier transfer: Newcastle defender could leave St James' Park this month with four clubs interested

Kieran Trippier could leave Newcastle in the next fortnight with a number of Turkish and Saudi Arabian clubs still in discussion over a potential move.

Sky Sports News understands Turkish Super Lig trio Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Eyupsor have all made enquiries to Newcastle to take Trippier on loan with an option to buy him, after he made just one substitute appearance in the opening three Premier League games of the season.

Al Ittihad have also tried to sign him, but with the Saudi transfer deadline due to close Monday night, a move there now looks unlikely.

Trippier has two years left on his current contract in the North East.

The Turkish transfer window closes on September 13, and all three potential offers from Super Lig clubs make it clear that they are prepared to pay the vast majority of Trippier's Newcastle wages, which would make him one of the highest-paid players in the Turkish top flight.

Newcastle turned down a substantive bid of £15m from Bayern Munich for Trippier in January.

At 33 it is thought Trippier is desperate to play regular first-team football and he retired from international football last week to focus on getting the most out of his club career.

He is not agitating for a move away from St James' Park, where he still has a very close relationship with Eddie Howe. However, the player is clearly frustrated at losing his starting place at right back to Tino Livramento - who has just received his first senior England call-up.

Newcastle are adamant they do not want to sell Trippier, despite his lack of game time, feeling he is a key leader in the dressing room.

After a difficult window on Tyneside, when they missed out on their number-one target in Marc Guehi, and also failed with a late deal worth up to £50m for Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga, allowing Trippier to leave on loan would likely be another unpopular decision in the minds of the Newcastle fans.

Carra: I feel for Newcastle after tough window

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher, speaking ahead of Newcastle's win over Tottenham on Super Sunday:

"I feel for Newcastle in a sense that this money has almost come at the wrong time. The rules now of Financial Fair Play, it doesn't matter how much money you've got, it's what you're bringing into your club. They're trying to build that up through sponsorships.

"If we're being totally honest, they may have to sell one of their biggest players for £100m to £120m and go again. They might have to do that for two or three years before they can bring that revenue in to keep bringing in better players at maybe lesser prices, like what they've done with Bruno Guimaraes, with Alexander Isak, with Anthony Gordon.

"I wasn't worried about Newcastle. Let's talk about them getting all the money and getting trophies, I'm not sure you can right now. There's a lot of pressure from supporters on Darren Eales the CEO, on Paul Mitchell the sporting director as well. They've got to be very careful they don't lose Eddie Howe.

"Eddie Howe is the number one person, I think in most people's eyes, for the England job. If he's not happy, he's going to go to the England job. He will."