Anthony Gordon: Newcastle winger signs new long-term contract to end speculation of move away

Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon has signed a new long-term contract to end any uncertainty over a possible move away from St James' Park.

Signed from Everton in January 2023, the 23-year-old - who was linked with Liverpool over the summer - has become a key part of Eddie Howe's squad, scoring 15 goals and claiming 11 assists in 74 appearances.

Gordon competed in the Champions League for the first time last season, a campaign where he also made his senior England debut, before going on to be part of the squad that finished as Euro 2024 runners-up.

Speaking about his renewed commitment, Gordon said: "I just think the club's in a great place. Since the takeover it's just been up and up. Me and the gaffer are a perfect match in terms of style of play. I love it here.

"I'm very happy here, I like living here, the team is very suited to me - and I'm here to win a trophy. The short story is we need to win a trophy.

"Winning a trophy here would be unbelievable because the fans have waited so long. To be part of that team who finally does it is a massive goal of mine."

Howe said: "I'm delighted Anthony has committed his future to the club. He has grown as a player and as a person during his time at Newcastle United and he has continued to prove just how good he is on the biggest stage.

"He is dedicated to improving himself and the team, and when you add that to the quality of his performances and his incredibly high work-rate, it's clear to see why he has such a special connection with our supporters.

"There's even more to come from Anthony and I'm excited about what's ahead for

him and us."