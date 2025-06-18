Newcastle United: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule
Newcastle will begin their 2024/25 Premier League season at Villa Park; the return of the Tyne-Wear derby against Sunderland is scheduled for mid-December and late March; Eddie Howe's side finish the campaign away to Fulham
Wednesday 18 June 2025 09:00, UK
Newcastle will start their 2025/26 Premier League campaign by travelling to Aston Villa in the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday August 16.
Eddie Howe's side then host Liverpool on the second weekend before rounding off August with a trip to newly promoted Leeds at Elland Road.
Next season also marks the return of the Tyne-Wear derby to the top-flight fixture list, with games against Sunderland scheduled for December 13 (away) and March 21 (home).
Newcastle finish the campaign away to Fulham on Sunday May 24.
They will discover their Champions League opponents when the draw is made on August 28.
Newcastle's 2025/26 Premier League fixtures
All fixtures subject to change.
August
16: Aston Villa (a) - 12.30pm
23: Liverpool (h) - 3pm
30: Leeds (a) - 3pm
September
13: Wolves (h) - 3pm
20: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm
27: Arsenal (h) - 3pm
October
4: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm
18: Brighton (a) - 3pm
25: Fulham (h) - 3pm
November
1: West Ham (a) - 3pm
8: Brentford (a) - 3pm
22: Man City (h) - 3pm
29: Everton (a) - 3pm
December
3: Tottenham (h) - 8pm
6: Burnley (h) - 3pm
13: Sunderland (a) - 3pm
20: Chelsea (h) - 3pm
27: Man Utd (a) - 3pm
30: Burnley (a) - 8pm
January
3: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm
7: Leeds (h) - 8pm
17: Wolves (a) - 3pm
24: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm
31: Liverpool (a) - 3pm
February
7: Brentford (h) - 3pm
11: Tottenham (a) - 8pm
21: Man City (a) - 3pm
28: Everton (h) - 3pm
March
4: Man Utd (h) - 8pm
14: Chelsea (a) - 3pm
21: Sunderland (h) - 3pm
April
11: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm
18: Bournemouth (h) - 3pm
25: Arsenal (a) - 3pm
May
2: Brighton (h) - 3pm
9: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm
17: West Ham (h) - 3pm
24: Fulham (a) - 4pm
Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from next season
From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.