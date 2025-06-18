Newcastle United: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Newcastle will start their 2025/26 Premier League campaign by travelling to Aston Villa in the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday August 16.

Eddie Howe's side then host Liverpool on the second weekend before rounding off August with a trip to newly promoted Leeds at Elland Road.

Next season also marks the return of the Tyne-Wear derby to the top-flight fixture list, with games against Sunderland scheduled for December 13 (away) and March 21 (home).

Newcastle finish the campaign away to Fulham on Sunday May 24.

They will discover their Champions League opponents when the draw is made on August 28.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

16: Aston Villa (a) - 12.30pm

23: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

30: Leeds (a) - 3pm

September

13: Wolves (h) - 3pm

20: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm

27: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

October

4: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm

18: Brighton (a) - 3pm

25: Fulham (h) - 3pm

November

1: West Ham (a) - 3pm

8: Brentford (a) - 3pm

22: Man City (h) - 3pm

29: Everton (a) - 3pm

December

3: Tottenham (h) - 8pm

6: Burnley (h) - 3pm

13: Sunderland (a) - 3pm

20: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

27: Man Utd (a) - 3pm

30: Burnley (a) - 8pm

January

3: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

7: Leeds (h) - 8pm

17: Wolves (a) - 3pm

24: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

31: Liverpool (a) - 3pm

February

7: Brentford (h) - 3pm

11: Tottenham (a) - 8pm

21: Man City (a) - 3pm

28: Everton (h) - 3pm

March

4: Man Utd (h) - 8pm

14: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

21: Sunderland (h) - 3pm

April

11: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

18: Bournemouth (h) - 3pm

25: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

May

2: Brighton (h) - 3pm

9: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm

17: West Ham (h) - 3pm

24: Fulham (a) - 4pm

