Anthony Elanga: Newcastle make second bid worth around £55m for Nottingham Forest winger
Newcastle saw an offer for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga rejected last week, which was believed to be worth around £45m; Magpies have returned with offer of around £55m for a player they tried to land on deadline day last summer
Thursday 3 July 2025 22:14, UK
Newcastle United have made an improved offer in the region of £55m for Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga.
Last week Forest rejected a bid from Newcastle for the winger, which Sky Sports News understands was worth around £45m.
Forest value Elanga at £60m and have no desire to sell him.
Elanga is believed to be intrigued by the project at Newcastle, while Eddie Howe sees him as a player who can significantly improve their attacking options.
Talks continue.
Newcastle's interest in Elanga is long-standing and he is one of Howe's top targets. They saw an offer worth a potential £50m turned down on deadline day last summer, as revealed by Sky Sports.
Newcastle have been exploring other options after Forest knocked back their initial bid for the Sweden international.
These include Johan Bakayoko at PSV, Karim Adeyemi at Borussia Dortmund and Mohammed Kudus at West Ham.
