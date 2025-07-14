 Skip to content
Hugo Ekitike transfer news: Newcastle step up interest in Eintracht Frankfurt striker

Newcastle step up interest in long-term striker target Hugo Ekitike; talks have centred around a club record offer for the player; Eintracht Frankfurt value the player at £86m

By Keith Downie

Monday 14 July 2025 18:48, UK

Take a look at all of Hugo Ekitike's goals and assists from the 2024/25 season

Newcastle have stepped up their interest in long-term striker target Hugo Ekitike.

The Tyneside club have held meetings in Germany over the past week with Eintracht Frankfurt for the France U21 international.

Sky in Germany are reporting that further meetings with Ekitike's representatives have taken place in Austria, where Newcastle have travelled for a pre-season training camp.

Talks centre on what would be a club-record offer for the 23-year-old, with the Bundesliga side valuing the striker at £86m.

Alexander Isak is Newcastle's current club record after he joined in a £63m deal from Real Sociedad in August 2022.

Newcastle tried and failed to sign Ekitike in 2022, as he moved to Paris Saint-Germain from Reims instead.

