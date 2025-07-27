Newcastle transfer news: Eddie Howe says club need attacking signings with Alexander Isak out of Asia tour

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe ruled out the possibility of Alexander Isak playing any part in his side's Asia tour and admits the club urgently needs new players.

Isak was not included in Newcastle's pre-season tour squad to Singapore and South Korea last week and missed the 4-0 defeat to Celtic amid intense speculation over his future.

The Magpies initially cited a minor thigh issue as the reason for Isak's absence, but it later transpired that the Swedish striker had informed the club of his desire to seek other options this summer.

Isak is a target for Liverpool this summer after the Premier League champions enquired about the striker.

After defeat to Arsenal in Singapore, Howe was asked if Isak had a chance of coming on the South Korea leg of the tour and replied: "No."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Mark McAdam says Liverpool will accept a £66m bid for Luis Diaz from Bayern Munich, with the clubs in advanced talks - but what does it mean for Isak's future?

It is the latest blow in a hugely frustrating window for Newcastle, who have missed out on key transfer targets Hugo Ekitike and James Trafford to Liverpool and Manchester City respectively, while they have also hit a road block in their pursuit of Brentford striker Yoane Wissa.

Asked after the 3-2 pre-season defeat to Arsenal if Newcastle need new attacking reinforcements, Howe replied: "Of course, we're not deluded. We know that we need to bring players in, we've known that for a long time.

"At the tail end of last season, we did all the work we wanted. It's been a challenging window, let's see what we can do."

What is the latest on Newcastle's Wissa pursuit?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Mark McAdam says Yoane Wissa is still hopeful of a move to Newcastle and does not intend to play for Brentford again

Brentford striker Wissa is hoping Newcastle have not given up on signing him.

It is understood Newcastle still want to do a deal but are looking at other options as Brentford insist Wissa is not for sale - especially after losing Bryan Mbeumo, Christian Norgaard and head coach Thomas Frank.

Wissa is understood to be furious and believes he was given assurances he would be allowed to leave this summer after Ivan Toney's departure last summer. One source has told Sky Sports News he was not given any such assurances.

Brentford turned down offers from Nottingham Forest in January, before rejecting bids worth around £25m from Forest and Newcastle in this window. As it stands, he does not intend to train or play for Brentford again.

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews expects Wissa to return to the group this week after he returned home early from the club's pre-season training camp in Portugal to discuss his future.

Wissa has a year left on his contract - with the club holding an option for a further year. He wants to join Newcastle and feels he will not get another chance to play Champions League football at this stage of his career.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.