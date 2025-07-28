Aaron Ramsdale transfer news: Newcastle in talks with Southampton for goalkeeper

Newcastle are in talks with Southampton over a move for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The deal under discussion is for a loan with an option to buy. Personal terms are not expected to be a problem. There has been no official bid for Ramsdale at this stage.

The Magpies have been searching for a 'keeper to challenge their No 1 Nick Pope. They agreed a fee for Burnley's James Trafford last week but Manchester City had a matching clause which they triggered to re-sign their former academy graduate. Trafford is having a City medical on Monday ahead of his £27m return to the club.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe knows Ramsdale well, having signed him while at Bournemouth in 2017. Newcastle also looked into the possibility of signing him from Arsenal last summer but couldn't agree a fee.

Southampton bought him from the Gunners in August 2024 for a fixed fee of £18m, which could potentially rise to £25m if performance-related add-ons are met. Ramsdale has three years left on his contract with Saints.

The 27-year-old England international made 30 Premier League appearances last season as Southampton were relegated to the Championship.

A goalkeeper merry-go-round?

Sky Sports News' James Savundra:

"We're in a situation where there's potentially a goalkeeper merry-go-round.

"Cleary, Burnley are now looking for a new goalkeeper, with James Trafford set to depart for Man City.

"One player they had tentative interest in was a player who looks like being Man City's third-choice goalkeeper, Stefan Ortega.

"They've also looked into potential deals around two Newcastle goalkeepers, Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka.

"So we could be in a situation where Trafford departs for Man City, leaving a vacancy at Burnley, Ramsdale joins Newcastle and a Newcastle keeper departs to fill the void at Burnley."

Analysis: Ramsdale a 'keeper for the big stage

Image: Aaron Ramsdale's stats last season in the Premier League

Sky Sports News' James Savundra:

"Aaron Ramsdale is a brilliant character. I know he has a few relegations on his CV but you can't argue with his record as a goalkeeper. He was Arsenal's No1 only two seasons ago before David Raya came in and made it his own. He's used to challenging at the top end of the Premier League with Arsenal.

"I wonder if the lure of Champions League football with Newcastle could tempt him and get him going up to the North East. He's a goalkeeper who has shown over the course of the last few years in the Premier League he belongs on the biggest stage.

"Nick Pope has performed admirably for them over the course of the last few seasons but unfortunately he's had a number of injuries. Our understanding is Eddie Howe wants a goalkeeper to compete with Pope rather than replace Pope.

"You could have two England goalkeepers competing for the No1 jersey at Newcastle, knowing whoever gets it will have a great chance of going to the World Cup next summer."

