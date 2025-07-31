Alexander Isak transfer news: Newcastle striker training at Real Sociedad amid uncertainty over future

Alexander Isak is training alone at his former club Real Sociedad's training facilities amid uncertainty over his Newcastle future.

It is understood Newcastle are aware of Isak's whereabouts as he recovers from the "minor thigh injury" that the club say has kept him from travelling to Singapore for their pre-season tour.

The 25-year-old has informed Newcastle that he wants to explore his options in this transfer window after Liverpool made an informal approach for the striker.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at our picks of the best goals from Isak's Premier League career so far with Newcastle

The former Real Sociedad striker is using the Basque club's facilities with his staff when they are empty for his recovery.

If Isak were to leave Newcastle, his former club would receive 10 per cent of every euro above a €70m (£60.5m) transfer fee.

Image: Alexander Isak played for Real Sociedad for three seasons before joining Newcastle in the summer of 2022

Sociedad will also get two per cent through FIFA's Solidarity Programme, 0.5 per cent for every season he was with the club.

Isak joined the Spanish club in 2019 from Borussia Dortmund, spending three years with the LaLiga side before joining Newcastle in the summer of 2022 for a club-record £63m fee.

Liverpool made an informal approach for Isak earlier this month before signing Hugo Ekitike - and it is believed they remain huge admirers of Isak.

Ekitike had been a target for Newcastle before it became clear he was intent on moving to Liverpool.

Newcastle have missed out on a number of targets this summer, despite qualifying for the Champions League and have endured a troubled pre-season, losing three games in a row.

Howe: Isak's Newcastle future out of my control

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newcastle boss Eddie Howe gives an update on the transfer rumours surrounding Isak whilst on pre-season in Singapore

Prior to Wednesday's surprise 1-0 defeat to a K League XI in South Korea, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admitted that Isak's future may be out of his hands amid intense links to Liverpool.

Howe said of Isak's future: "He is still our player. He's contracted to us. We, to a degree, control what is next for him.

"I would love to believe all possibilities are still available to us. My wish is that he stays, but that's not in my full control.

"We have not received a formal offer for Alex, from any club. My wish is that he stays and we see him playing again next year."

Isak has three years left to run on his current deal, so Newcastle are said to be in a strong bargaining position and value the player at £150m.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Mark McAdam explains why Liverpool are in a financially strong position to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle.

Sky Sports News' Keith Downie:

Isak is frustrated that he was denied the opportunity when Liverpool made an informal approach. Ekitike, who was essentially meant to be his replacement at Newcastle, moved to Liverpool instead. From the outside looking in, that was another door closing for Isak.

Eddie Howe said something that stuck out to me in his post-match press conference after the friendly against Celtic. He said: "I am really aware it's a short career for a footballer." That, to me, is something that's likely been communicated to him by Isak or his representatives.

I think Isak feels, having been at Newcastle for three years, scoring 62 goals and helping them win the Carabao Cup last season, he has done what he set out to achieve.

Isak's development has been almost faster than the club's. I'm not saying he's outgrown Newcastle, but he's in a position where he is one of the best strikers in Europe playing for a team that doesn't really have the opportunity to win the Premier League, you would suggest.

He is ambitious, wants to win trophies and feels he should be earning £250,000 to £300,000 per week. He's not earning that at Newcastle, and he knows the other top strikers in the Premier League are earning that money. I think he doesn't want to be denied the possibility of that earning potential.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.