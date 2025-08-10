Eddie Howe: Newcastle cannot compete financially due to PSR restrictions as transfer activity stalls

Eddie Howe has admitted the restrictions of the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Regulations (PSR) are "controlling" Newcastle's ability to compete in the transfer market.

Newcastle have endured a hugely-frustrating summer, missing out on a host of transfer targets while having to cope without Alexander Isak.

The striker is training away from the first team and will miss next weekend's Premier League opener at Aston Villa after telling the club he wants to explore his options elsewhere.

The Isak saga has added greater urgency to Newcastle's transfer activity, which has encountered repeated setbacks in recent weeks, with Benjamin Sesko, Hugo Ekitike, James Trafford and Joao Pedro, among others, slipping through their fingers.

Howe is keen for Alexander Isak to stay at Newcastle - but insists he only wants players who want to be at the club

They were already looking to recruit another striker to replace the departed Callum Wilson before winger Anthony Gordon limped off in a pre-season friendly loss to Atletico Madrid on Saturday, only adding to a troubled summer.

"We're controlled by PSR," Howe said after the defeat at St James' Park. "That's still limiting what we can do and that's the reality.

"I've said many times, we're not the highest payers in the league. We're far from it and that is sometimes reflected in the choices players make.

"I don't think there's many players who have come here and haven't benefitted from the experience Newcastle can give you.

"Playing in front of these supporters, that's an absolute privilege and an honour that's never lost on me. It's a special place to be. Some players have a different choice. Finances play a part in that."

Image: Isak has been the subject of a big-money bid from Liverpool this summer

Striker Sesko, heavily linked with Newcastle throughout the window, became the eighth player Newcastle have been unable to secure after he chose to join Manchester United.

Seven of those players have signed for Premier League rivals.

Newcastle recently rejected a £110m offer from Liverpool for Isak, who has three years remaining on his contract, but the Swede's situation remains shrouded in uncertainty.

Asked after Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Atletico if he may have to let the player go, Howe said: "That's a decision that I won't make, that will be for other people to make."

Gordon injury adds to Newcastle woes

Image: Anthony Gordon limped out of Newcastle's pre-season friendly with Atletico Madrid

In Isak's absence, Gordon was forced to play as a makeshift No 9 in Saturday's final pre-season fixture. However, with a little over five minutes left to play, the England international hobbled off to cause concern among Newcastle supporters.

After the game, Howe confirmed Gordon had sustained an ankle injury, but was hopeful that it would not be too serious.

"We hope he's OK. It's an ankle problem," Howe said.

"We initially thought it was a muscle. The good news is it's just a twist. The initial feeling is he should be OK."

In better news for Howe, Newcastle are understood to be closing in on a deal for AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw, although he said: "I've been preparing these two games the last two days, so I'm not updated on anything that's happened."