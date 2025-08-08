Alexander Isak transfer news: Eddie Howe says Liverpool target cannot train with Newcastle squad but still has future at club

Eddie Howe says he is unsure whether Alexander Isak will remain at Newcastle and insists he only wants players who are committed to the club.

Isak is currently training away from the first team and will miss next Saturday's Premier League opener at Aston Villa after telling Newcastle he wants to explore his options.

The Magpies rejected an opening offer of £110m plus add-ons for Isak from Liverpool on August 1. The striker missed the pre-season tour to Asia and has not featured in any of their friendly matches.

Isak returned to Newcastle's training facility on Monday but has been instructed to stay away from first-team training by Howe, who said after Saturday's home defeat to Atletico Madrid: "He's contracted to us. He's our player. The club make the decision on his future.

"I don't know what that will be. Of course, I have a preferred outcome. I want the best and strongest squad possible, but also I want players that really want to play for this club."

Newcastle have endured a hugely-frustrating summer, missing out on a host of transfer targets as well as having to deal with Isak's absence.

However, they agreed a deal in principle for AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw on Saturday, after which Howe rejected suggestions Newcastle's location in the north east of England is a factor in them failing to sign some of their targets.

"I think you just look at the squad we have currently and the names, unbelievable players. I love working with them. Those players who have come here and trusted me, the coaching staff and the club, their careers have benefitted from that.

"I don't think there's many players who have come here and haven't benefitted from the experience Newcastle can give you.

"Playing in front of these supporters, that's an absolute privilege and an honour that's never lost on me. It's a special place to be. Some players have a different choice. Finances play a part in that.

"I've said many times, we're not the highest payers in the league. We're far from it and that is sometimes reflected in the choices players make.

"We're controlled by PSR. That's still limiting what we can do and that's the reality."

Sesko becomes EIGHTH failed signing for Newcastle

It was confirmed on Saturday that Manchester United had signed RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko for £73.7m.

The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford, with Man Utd paying an initial £66.26m (€76.5m) with £7.36m (€8.5m) in performance-related add-ons for the Slovenia international.

Sesko was formally presented to Man Utd supporters on Saturday, having previously been high on Newcastle's shortlist.

The club's summer goes from bad to worse, with Sesko becoming the eighth player they have been unable to secure.

The club have missed out on Dean Huijsen, Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, James Trafford, Hugo Ekitike and now Sesko.

Seven of those players signed for their Premier League rivals.

Newcastle first offered an initial fee of £65.3m plus £4.36m in add-ons (€75m plus €5m) and then upped their bid to £69.7m (€80m) as a fixed fee plus add-ons, but still missed out.

Gordon injury adds to Newcastle woes

In Isak's absence, Anthony Gordon was forced to play as a makeshift No 9 in Saturday's defeat to Atletico Madrid. However, with a little over five minutes left to play, the England international hobbled off to cause concern among Newcastle supporters.

After the game, Howe confirmed Gordon had sustained an ankle injury, but was hopeful that it would not be too serious.

"We hope he's OK. It's an ankle problem," Howe said.

"We initially thought it was a muscle. The good news is it's just a twist. The initial feeling is he should be OK."

