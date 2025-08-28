Nick Woltemade transfer news: Newcastle agree club-record £64m deal for Stuttgart forward

Newcastle have agreed a club-record £64m deal for Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade.

The Magpies have agreed to pay £60m up front plus £4m in add-ons. The deal surpasses the £63m Newcastle paid for Alexander Isak three years.

Woltemade will travel to the North East on Thursday to undergo a medical on Friday.

Newcastle are set to sign Woltemade ahead of Bayern Munich, who had multiple offers rejected for the forward this summer. He had a desire to work with Eddie Howe and play in the Premier League.

Woltemade is 6'6" but Newcastle have been impressed by his technical ability and creativity.

Woltemade fits the profile of player Eddie Howe likes and he was scouted by Andy Howe, who has effectively been acting as sporting director this summer.

Newcastle had a long-standing interest in the player and had been watching him for some time.

'Unconventional' Woltemade more than a target man

Analysis from Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

It was only a matter of days ago that Germany was abuzz with talk of Nick Woltemade making a move to Bayern Munich. On a recent visit to Stuttgart for the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup against the Bundesliga champions, it was Woltemade - not Harry Kane or Luiz Diaz - who was in the spotlight.

Speaking to a host of legendary Bundesliga figures about the 23-year-old forward on that trip, the phrase that kept coming up was 'unconventional'. Woltemade is 6'6" tall but is not a typical target man, preferring to roam into wide areas and drop deep.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

He is even a dribbler, capable of beating opponents with his surprisingly nifty footwork. Cacau, the Brazilian-born Germany international whose goals fired Stuttgart to the title, was particularly fulsome in his praise for Woltemade and his importance to the team.

"He is an amazing player," Cacau told Sky Sports. "He can score goals but he can also give assists. And he is a perfect player for Stuttgart, the perfect number nine. He plays very unconventionally because he is tall but he is also technical. Very, very good."

It is apparent that Newcastle are looking for a physical number nine who is capable of leading the line. They have wingers who can provide service for such a player. But they want someone who can bring those wingers into play too. Woltemade fits the bill.

Sky Sports' Premier League coverage has increased from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season will be on Sky Sports.