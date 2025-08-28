Nick Woltemade transfer news: Newcastle agree club-record £64m deal for Stuttgart forward
Nick Woltemade will travel to the North East on Thursday night ahead of his Newcastle medical on Friday; Magpies have agreed club-record £64m to sign Stuttgart forward; Bayern Munich had multiple offers rejected for Woltemade this summer
Thursday 28 August 2025 18:40, UK
Newcastle have agreed a club-record £64m deal for Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade.
The Magpies have agreed to pay £60m up front plus £4m in add-ons. The deal surpasses the £63m Newcastle paid for Alexander Isak three years.
Woltemade will travel to the North East on Thursday to undergo a medical on Friday.
Newcastle are set to sign Woltemade ahead of Bayern Munich, who had multiple offers rejected for the forward this summer. He had a desire to work with Eddie Howe and play in the Premier League.
Woltemade is 6'6" but Newcastle have been impressed by his technical ability and creativity.
Woltemade fits the profile of player Eddie Howe likes and he was scouted by Andy Howe, who has effectively been acting as sporting director this summer.
Newcastle had a long-standing interest in the player and had been watching him for some time.
'Unconventional' Woltemade more than a target man
Analysis from Sky Sports' Adam Bate:
It was only a matter of days ago that Germany was abuzz with talk of Nick Woltemade making a move to Bayern Munich. On a recent visit to Stuttgart for the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup against the Bundesliga champions, it was Woltemade - not Harry Kane or Luiz Diaz - who was in the spotlight.
Speaking to a host of legendary Bundesliga figures about the 23-year-old forward on that trip, the phrase that kept coming up was 'unconventional'. Woltemade is 6'6" tall but is not a typical target man, preferring to roam into wide areas and drop deep.
He is even a dribbler, capable of beating opponents with his surprisingly nifty footwork. Cacau, the Brazilian-born Germany international whose goals fired Stuttgart to the title, was particularly fulsome in his praise for Woltemade and his importance to the team.
"He is an amazing player," Cacau told Sky Sports. "He can score goals but he can also give assists. And he is a perfect player for Stuttgart, the perfect number nine. He plays very unconventionally because he is tall but he is also technical. Very, very good."
It is apparent that Newcastle are looking for a physical number nine who is capable of leading the line. They have wingers who can provide service for such a player. But they want someone who can bring those wingers into play too. Woltemade fits the bill.
