Watch Sunderland vs Newcastle: TV channel, live stream, NOW TV, team news and score prediction

Sunderland host Newcastle at the Stadium of Light in a huge Premier League clash on Sunday December 14, live on Sky Sports.

Sunday's meeting is the first Tyne-Wear derby since an FA Cup tie in January 2024, which Newcastle won 3-0, and the first in the top flight since the 2015/16 season.

Sunderland enter the weekend ninth in the Premier League table on 23 points and are unbeaten at home in the league this season. They lost 3-0 away to Manchester City last weekend.

Newcastle are a point behind Sunderland in 12th place in the table. They are on a four-match unbeaten run in the league and beat Burnley 2-1 last weekend. Eddie Howe's side have won only once away in the league this season, but that was in their last away fixture at Everton on November 29.

When is Sunderland vs Newcastle?

Sunderland vs Newcastle in the Premier League takes place on Sunday December 14 at the Stadium of Light. Kick-off is 2pm UK and Ireland time.

Sunderland vs Newcastle odds and score prediction

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones...

Sunderland are ninth in the Premier League table and have received huge plaudits for their recruitment and performances. Rightly so.

But the underlying numbers? They're waving a big red flag. According to Opta's expected points model, Sunderland should be 19th - behind Wolves.

If you repeatedly win tight matches while flirting with losing the underlying battle and then lose matches by a big number on the metrics, it usually means an overperformance is occurring. It is here.

Strip away the emotion, the vibes, the narrative fluff, the Granit Xhaka love-in and the Black Cats' performances put them second-bottom in the metrics that usually matter most when it comes to assessing overall performance level.

And when a team's results and numbers stretch this far apart, that elastic tends to snap at some point. It could do here, where Newcastle look the call at 5/4 with Sky Bet for the away win.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-2

Sunderland vs Newcastle team news

Reinildo is available again for Sunderland after missing last week's loss to Man City.

Dennis Cirkin and Habib Diarra are also progressing well following injury lay-offs but may not be risked this weekend.

Joelinton could be a doubt for Newcastle after limping off in the 2-2 midweek draw with Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is also unsure whether he'll welcome players back for this weekend's trip to Sunderland. Asked about the status of Emil Kraft, Sven Botman and Will Osula, Howe said: "There is a slight [chance], [but] I don't think so."