Watch Newcastle vs Man City Carabao Cup tie: TV channel, live stream, NOW TV and team news

Newcastle host Manchester City at St James' Park in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Tuesday January 13, live on Sky Sports.

Newcastle are the holders of the cup, having beaten Liverpool 2-1 in last season's final.

Eddie Howe's side have beaten Bradford City, Tottenham and Fulham in this season's competition to make it to the semi-finals.

Man City have won the Carabao Cup on eight occasions, most recently in 2021.

Pep Guardiola's side have beaten Huddersfield, Swansea and Brentford in this season's competition.

In the league meeting between the two sides this season, Newcastle beat Man City 2-1 at St James' Park in November.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League clash between Newcastle and Manchester City

When is Newcastle vs Man City?

Newcastle vs Man City in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg takes place on Tuesday January 13 at St James' Park. Kick-off is 8pm UK and Ireland time.

How to watch Newcastle vs Man City

TV: Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football from 7pm

App: Sky Customers can also watch on the Sky Sports app

Stream: Non Sky Customers can stream the game with a NOW Day or a cancel-anytime Month pass

Online: Anyone on the move can follow live coverage of the game through our dedicated match blog

Highlights: Watch free Carabao Cup highlights shortly after full-time

How to watch Newcastle vs Man City with the Sky Sports app

Sky Sports Subscribers can:

Download or open the Sky Sports app Head to the 'Watch' section at 7pm Tap on the Sky Sports Football channel Sign in with your Sky iD (*you'll only need to do this once)

*Sky iD help: How to find or create your Sky iD

What is NOW TV?

NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all 12 Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more.

It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. It offers contract-free memberships options, so customers can cancel anytime!

You can choose between a Month or Day Memberships. See the latest NOW TV membership prices.

More information about NOW can be found here.

Newcastle vs Man City team news

Newcastle full-back Tino Livramento requires a scan on a hamstring injury suffered in the FA Cup win over Bournemouth on Saturday and appears likely to miss Tuesday night's match.

Anthony Elanga and Jacob Murphy could be in line to return, with Eddie Howe saying: "The two wingers have a possibility, we'll see how they get on today (Monday).

"Dan [Burn] will be a couple of weeks further back."

Howe said on other team news: "I will have discussions with the medical team and performance team; physical and energy levels are of the utmost importance for this game. We will have to make decisions based on that.

"This is a huge challenge, some players have just played 120 minutes and then a few days later are being asked to go again, but I'd like to think, physically and mentally, come kick-off we will be ready to go again."

Pep Guardiola is assessing the fitness of his Man City side after their 10-1 win against Exeter in the FA Cup.

Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, John Stones, Mateo Kovacic, Oscar Bobb and Savinho have all been sidelined but Rayan Ait-Nouri is available again after Algeria were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Antoine Semenyo is also available to play following an EFL rule change this season which allows a player to play for two clubs in the same competition each season.