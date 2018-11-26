Phil Foden 'definitely ready' to step up for Manchester City, says Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says Phil Foden is “definitely ready” to step up for Manchester City in their Champions League match against Lyon.

Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne will all miss Tuesday's penultimate group-stage fixture through injury, with a point needed for City to ensure qualification to the last 16.

Foden has only played three minutes for City in this season's Champions League but Guardiola has full confidence in the 18-year-old's ability on the European stage.

Phil Foden could be in line to start against Lyon on Tuesday

"He's definitely ready," Guardiola said. "When he appeared in the last pre-season game I was incredibly impressed and I think he is stronger. He is more conscious [that] he is able to play with us without doubt.

"He played the last game for 20 minutes and at a high level, aggressive with the ball. Without the ball he is so intense. I have the feeling every time he played, he played good: pre-season, during the season, a few minutes, ninety minutes he played good.

"He is part of the squad - I said from the beginning he is ready, definitely ready."

City's defeat against Lyon remains their only loss this season

Lyon's victory in the group-stage opener at the Etihad remains City's only defeat of the campaign so far and they have since won their other three European games.

City reached the last 16 with one group game remaining last season and Guardiola is determined to repeat that, with a victory in France also ensuring top spot.

"I want to qualify that is the first target," he said. "In that period when you start the season until now, the most important issue is qualification for the Champions League [knockout stage]. With the Premier League it is important to be there of course. but at the end you have more time.

"If you make one or two mistakes it can be the end. It is a dangerous competition. We are not already qualified. That is the most important issue. I know with this competition how tough it is.

Pep Guardiola took City to the quarter-finals last season

"When you believe it is done, it is not done until it is done. On Tuesday we have the first chance, of course we have another one at home against Hoffenheim.

"But we would like to avoid that pressure, to play against Hoffenheim the last game. The first is to qualify and if we win then we finish first in the group stage. It is important to play the second leg at home.

"It is not decisive but it is a small advantage. The first job is to qualify."

City remain unbeaten in the Premier League

City lost to eventual finalists Liverpool in the quarter-finals last season but Guardiola downplayed the assertion the club needs to win the competition to go down as a great team.

"For the people who don't love us too much, and the argument is the money, then of course if we don't win the Champions League we have failed," Guardiola said.

"For the special people who are our fans, or those who enjoy watching us, then they are pretty happy with what we are doing. I am pretty sure the fans don't have any regrets about what these guys do.

"That is the best compliment, best success a team can have. We want to continue the level in the Premier League and arrive in the best condition possible. Try it again, why not? We want the last 16 and they know the competition speaks for itself."