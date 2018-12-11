Manchester City to sign Zack Steffen from MLS side Columbus Crew in 2019

Zack Steffen is on his way to Manchester City next summer

Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign Zack Steffen from Columbus Crew in July next year for an MLS record fee for a goalkeeper.

The six-cap USA international, who was named in this season's MLS Team of the Year, will join City on a four-year deal when next summer's transfer window opens on July 9.

The fee City have agreed with Columbus Crew has not been disclosed the Ohio-based franchise have said it is the largest they have received in the club's history.

Steffen has made six international appearances since his USA debut this year

Steffen has made 71 appearances for Columbus Crew since joining from German side Freiburg in 2016. The Pennsylvania-born stopper played for Maryland University's Terrapins team before linking up with Freiburg in 2014.

"Any success that I have had as a goalkeeper in MLS with Crew SC is a testament to those around me who have pushed me - teammates, coaches, staff, family, friends and supporters," Steffen said in a statement.

"Today's announcement regarding next summer is a special moment for me and I look forward to finishing my time with this club on a strong note. I am eager to continue to put in the work to improve and be the best team-mate I can."

Columbus Crew's interim general manager Pat Onstad added: "This is a historic transaction for the club and a special moment for Zack Steffen that we are immensely proud of.

"Manchester City Football Club is one of the top clubs in the world and we are pleased to finalise this agreement that benefits the player and both clubs."