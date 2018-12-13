Ilkay Gundogan backs Manchester City teammate Raheem Sterling over racism stance

Ilkay Gundogan has backed the stance taken by Manchester City teammate Raheem Sterling

Ilkay Gundogan hopes there is no letting up in the fight against racism following team-mate Raheem Sterling's stand on the issue.

Sterling suffered alleged racial abuse during Manchester City's Premier League defeat at Chelsea last weekend and responded by issuing a statement accusing some newspapers of fuelling prejudice.

Gundogan can empathise with Sterling's position having been targeted in his home country of Germany last summer because of his Turkish heritage.

0:30 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised Raheem Sterling's performance in their Champions League win over Hoffenheim. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised Raheem Sterling's performance in their Champions League win over Hoffenheim.

"Obviously it's something we all have to fight, we all have to play our individual roles to make it better for everyone. We have to deal with it," he said.

"It's not easy because I lived it in the summer as well. I know how that feels and it hurts.

"But at the end we have no other choice but to stay strong and try to go through that period and try to do our best on the football pitch. To keep being successful, that's what matters."

Man City vs Everton Live on

Sterling's statement, which highlighted the way newspapers report similar stories about black and white players, has prompted a debate within sport and the media.

Gundogan believes Sterling has dealt with the matter well and has not been affected by the storm.

2:42 Highlights from Chelsea's win over Manchester City in the Premier League. Highlights from Chelsea's win over Manchester City in the Premier League.

"He has been normal to be honest. I think he made his point clear through Instagram, giving a statement on that," added Gundogan.

"This is obviously something that doesn't belong anywhere in the world, but it happens."

Watch Manchester City vs Everton on Saturday. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event at 11:30am.