Fabian Delph says Manchester City won't dwell on Crystal Palace defeat

Fabian Delph has backed Manchester City to beat Leicester

Fabian Delph says Manchester City are determined to bounce back from their shock defeat to Crystal Palace when they travel to face Leicester on Boxing Day.

City suffered a 3-2 loss to Palace on Saturday, their first league defeat at the Etihad this season, to slip four points behind Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola's side will look to cut that gap when they face the Foxes at the King Power Stadium, and Delph says his team-mates have already moved on from their defeat to Palace.

"It is important not to dwell on the past and to live in the present," said Delph.

"That game is finished now, it's about the next game. It's about getting the three points on the board."

Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho is in contention to return to the squad at Leicester after missing the defeat to Palace with a thigh problem.

2:56 Highlights from Crystal Palace's 3-2 win over Manchester City in the Premier League Highlights from Crystal Palace's 3-2 win over Manchester City in the Premier League

Meanwhile, Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez could all start after being used as substitutes at the weekend, and Delph is glad City has such competition for places.

"It always helps when you have a fully-fit squad. People pushing each other for places is healthy," he said.

"But we have more than enough in the squad to win any match, whether someone is injured or not. Everyone understands their roles and the systems, but we were just unfortunate (against Palace).

"We'll go on, have a look at it and then focus on the next game."