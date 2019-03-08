Premier League open investigation into Manchester City

Manchester City are now being investigated by the Premier League, the FA, UEFA and FIFA

The Premier League has opened an investigation into various allegations of wrongdoing by Manchester City.

The news comes a day after UEFA revealed it was looking into claims City have breached financial fair play (FFP) rules.

The Premier League says it is also looking into those accusations, as well as allegations over City's recruitment of academy players and third-party ownership.

A Premier League statement read: "The Premier League has previously contacted Manchester City to request information regarding recent allegations and is in ongoing dialogue with the club.

Pep Guardiola insists his legacy as City manager will not be tarnished by the allegations made against the club

"The League has detailed financial regulations and strong rules in the areas of Academy player recruitment and third-party ownership.

"We are currently investigating these matters and will allow Manchester City every opportunity to explain the context and detail surrounding them."

City were punished by UEFA in 2014 for breaching FFP regulations, but the new allegations have largely come from German magazine Der Spiegel.

They say City artificially inflated sponsorship deals and were deceitful in their accounting practices.

Yves Leterme, UEFA's club financial control body chairman, previously said City face "the heaviest punishment - exclusion from UEFA competitions" if they are found guilty.

Jadon Sancho joined City in 2015, but left to join Borussia Dortmund two years later

The FA is also investigating City regarding allegations they made a banned payment to Jadon Sancho's agent before the then 14-year-old joined the club from Watford.

Furthermore, they say they are "aware and considering" allegations City did not reveal Bruno Zuculini, who was signed in 2014, was owned by a third-party - which is against FA rules.

FIFA is carrying out an investigation into the Premier League champions as well following allegations in Politiken, a Danish newspaper, via leaked emails, that they broke third-party ownership rules regarding the free acquisition of talent from an African football academy owned by FC Nordsjaelland president Tom Vernon.

Bruno Zuculini joined City in 2014, but left in 2017 and now plays for River Plate

City deny all the allegations, and say they are a result of "illegal hacking" and "out of context publication of emails".

City were previously sanctioned by the Premier League in 2017 for breaching youth development rules by way of a £300,000 fine and ban on academy transfers, some of which was suspended.