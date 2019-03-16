Jadon Sancho didn't want Manchester City challenge, says Pep Guardiola

Jadon Sancho left Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund in 2017

Pep Guardiola has claimed Jadon Sancho "didn't want the challenge" of attempting to become a first-team regular at Manchester City.

The 18-year-old left City for Borussia Dortmund in August 2017 after turning down a professional contract with the Premier League side.

He has since become a star in the Bundesliga and has enjoyed a superb 2018/19 campaign so far, scoring nine goals and providing 11 assists in 32 matches.

Sancho’s form has seen him earn international recognition with England, but Guardiola says the winger will never know whether he could have forced himself into a regular starting berth at City.

“He didn't want to take this challenge, this opportunity to discover if he was able to,” the Manchester City manager said.

“He decided to go there. So it's perfect. It's going well and congratulations on what he is doing.

“He is doing an incredible performance. He did incredibly well this season. What would have happened this season (here)? I don’t know.

“With the players, it depends on them and what they do on the pitch.”

Sancho was included in Gareth Southgate’s 25-man squad on Wednesday for the forthcoming Euro 2020 Qualifiers against Czech Republic and Montenegro.