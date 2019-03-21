Tottenham charge Manchester City fans £60 a ticket for Champions League quarter-final

Tottenham will play home games at their new stadium from April, eight months later than originally planned

Manchester City fans will have to pay £60 to watch their team play at Tottenham in the Champions League, double the Premier League away price cap.

There is no price cap on away tickets in the Champions League although UEFA have pledged to introduce one.

City have received an allocation of 3,003 tickets for the game on April 9, with prices ranging from £30 for over 65s and under 18s to £60 for adults.

Crystal Palace will become the first visitors to the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 3, but visiting fans will only pay £30 per ticket.

Barcelona are charging Manchester United fans £102 per ticket, which was branded "excessive" by the Old Trafford club.

United have said they will charge Barcelona fans the same and subsidise their own supporters travelling to the Nou Camp.