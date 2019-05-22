Karen Bardsley signs new contract with Manchester City

Karen Bardsley signed for Manchester City in 2014 and has won six major trophies for the FA WSL club

Manchester City and England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley says she is "proud and "excited" about her future after signing a new two-year contract with the FA WSL club.

Bardsley joined the club in 2014 from Lincoln Ladies ahead of City's first season in the FA WSL; she has gone on to make 52 appearances and lift the league title plus three Continental Cups and two Women's FA Cups.

The 34-year-old began her career in the United States before a spell at Swedish side Linkopings prior to her move to England, Bardsley's new deal will see her remain at City until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Manchester City manager Nick Cushing says Bardsley's 'experience and passion' can help 'propel the club forward'

Bardsley, who has 75 England caps, was crucial in City's double-winning triumph this campaign, saving two penalties in the shootout against Arsenal in the 2019 Continental Cup final at Bramall Lane.

Bardsley told the club's website: "I'm really excited to put pen to paper and secure my future here at the club.

"I'm really proud to be part of this organisation, it means a lot to me to be here.

Bardsley celebrates City's win in the Continental Cup against Arsenal

"The thing I really like about the club is they do stick to their word…to continually challenge perceptions and raise the bar in women's football, which is something that's very close to my heart.

"I've had a lot of opportunities, because I've been at this club. I've been able to develop myself as a footballer and as a well-rounded person off the back of those opportunities."

"When this Club say they'll do things, they do it and they look to evolve in continuing to challenge perceptions and raise the bar in women's football.



"That's something close to my heart and I'm really happy and fortunate to be part of it.”



American-born Bardsley is part of this summer's England Women's World Cup squad, with the Lionesses' first match against Scotland on June 9.

Nick Cushing, Manchester City Women manager, added: "Karen is an incredible person and player.

"Throughout this season, she has produced many important saves for us in big games and we're absolutely delighted she will remain at Manchester City.

"Her experience and passion for the game is what we need to continue to propel the Club forward on and off the pitch."

Bardsley committing her long-term future to Manchester City comes six days after the club announced the arrival of fellow England player Ellen White, who signed on a two-year deal from Birmingham City.

Meanwhile this season's FA Women's Football Writer's Player of the Year Nikita Parris left the club on Tuesday for European Champions Lyon on a free transfer after four years with City.