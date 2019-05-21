England Women captain Steph Houghton has 'learned from mistakes' ahead of World Cup

Steph Houghton is leading England into a World Cup for the second time

Steph Houghton says captaining England at the Women's World Cup in France is a "massive honour" and has learned from her five years in the role.

The Manchester City skipper is leading a 23-strong Lionesses squad at the tournament next month and they are seen as genuine contenders after a third-place finish in 2015 and winning the SheBelieves Cup for the first time in March.

Houghton, who has made 104 appearances for her country, remembers first being given the captain's armband in January 2014 and she thinks five years experience in the job can benefit the squad this summer.

Houghton led England to victory in the SheBelieves Cup earlier this year

"It's a massive honour first and foremost," Houghton told Sky Sports News. "My first year was all about learning and I grew into the leader that I am today in that first year.

"It was all about taking on advice, recognising and doing stuff wrong and then learning from those mistakes and at the same time becoming the leader I am today.

"Hopefully that can continue. I want to play for England, I wear my heart on my sleeve and I give it everything I can, not just for me but for my team-mates as well."

0:27 Prince William confirms the inclusion of England Women's captain Steph Houghton in the World Cup squad Prince William confirms the inclusion of England Women's captain Steph Houghton in the World Cup squad

England play 2011 winners Japan in their Group D opener on June 14 before facing rivals Scotland and Argentina.

"Everyone's really excited, there are a lot of players that have contributed to us getting to the World Cup," Houghton added.

"We've been at St George's Park this week, we've prepared really well and we can't wait to get out there.

"For us as a team, we know the pressure, we know the expectations, but we will thrive off it and we want to go and play the football we can play."