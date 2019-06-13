Man City fixtures: Premier League 2019/20

Manchester City kick off their Premier League title defence away at West Ham on the opening day of the 2019/20 season.

The champions travel to the London Stadium for the lunchtime kick-off on August 10 before welcoming Champions League foes Tottenham to the Etihad in their first home game a week later.

City travel to Anfield on November 9 for their first meeting with last season's runners-up Liverpool, before hosting rivals United in the first Manchester derby of the season on December 7.

Pep Guardiola's side travel to Tottenham on February 1 before the first ever Premier League winter break is held in mid-February.

Premier League winter break For the first time this season the Premier League will have a mid-season break. Five matches will be played on February 8 and the other five on February 15. That split will be confirmed in December when the broadcast picks are announced.

The second Manchester derby takes place at Old Trafford on March 7 before Liverpool travel to the Etihad on April 4 in a game which could decide where the title ends up.

Just as they did in 2012/13, City host Norwich on the final day of the season, where they hope to lift the Premier League trophy for the third successive season.

August

10: West Ham (a)

17: Tottenham (h)

24: Bournemouth (a)

31: Brighton (h)

September

14: Norwich (a)

21: Watford (h)

28: Everton (a)

October

5: Wolves (h)

19: Crystal Palace (a)

26: Aston Villa (h)

November

2: Southampton (h)

9: Liverpool (a)

23: Chelsea (h)

30: Newcastle (a)

December

3: Burnley (a)

7: Man Utd (h)

14: Arsenal (a)

21: Leicester (h)

26: Wolves (a)

28: Sheff Utd (h)

January

1: Everton (h)

11: Aston Villa (a)

18: Crystal Palace (h)

21: Sheff Utd (a)

February

1: Tottenham (a)

8: West Ham (h)

22: Leicester (a)

29: Arsenal (h)

March

7: Man Utd (a)

14: Burnley (h)

21: Chelsea (a)

April

4: Liverpool (h)

11: Southampton (a)

18: Newcastle (h)

25: Brighton (a)

May

2: Bournemouth (h)

9: Watford (a)

17: Norwich (h)

Follow the Premier League with Sky Sports

From the 2019/20 season in the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports customers will be able to enjoy:

128 exclusively live Premier League matches.

First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.

The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp and Graeme Souness.

New Saturday Night Football slots, presented by Kelly Cates, plus Friday Night Football, Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.

In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches.

Extended highlights On Demand through Game of the Day and Match Choice.

Find out more about Sky Sports

The key dates of the Premier League 2019/20 season

The new season is scheduled to start on Friday, August 9 and will conclude on Sunday May 17.

Meanwhile, the Community Shield between Manchester City and Liverpool will take place on Sunday August 4.

The Champions League final will be played in Istanbul on May 30 - two weeks before the start of Euro 2020 on June 12.

Take Your Seat for more live Premier League games than ever before. To upgrade ahead of the new season, click here