Premier League records Manchester City could break this season

Will there be more celebrations for Manchester City in 2019/20?

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have smashed all kinds of Premier League records during their back-to-back title wins - but which new landmarks could they break in 2019/20?

The defending champions go into the upcoming campaign as favourites to lift the Premier League trophy once more and already have one new record to their name - a club-record signing in the shape of Rodri, who joined City from Atletico Madrid for £62m.

But which Premier League records could they surpass this term? We take a look…

Records in City's sights…

Three consecutive Premier League titles

Manchester City became the first side since Manchester United in 2008/09 to defend the Premier League title and they could move level with the best-ever streaks in the Premier League era if they make it three in a row.

Will Man City make it three in a row?

United achieved three on the spin twice, first between 1998 and 2001 and then from 2006 to 2009.

19 consecutive wins

Manchester City made a blistering start to the 2017/18 season, winning 18 Premier League games between August and December.

Having won their final 14 of last season to clinch the title ahead of Liverpool, City start the new campaign well placed to beat their own record, albeit with a summer break in between.

Score in every game

Arsene Wenger's entertaining 2001/02 title winners at Arsenal scored in all 38 of their Premier League fixtures - a feat not achieved before or since.

Will Sergio Aguero fire Manchester City a scoring record?

City have come close. Liverpool and Chelsea were the only teams to keep clean sheets against them last season, while in 2017/18 Crystal Palace and Huddersfield were the surprise pair to shut out Guardiola's attack.

Most goals scored at home

City's sensational 2017/18 title win saw them break the record for goals scored in a Premier League season by hitting 106. But the record for the most goals scored at home during a season still belongs to Chelsea.

The London side struck 68 times at Stamford Bridge in 2009/10 - that's seven more than City managed on home soil in 2017/18 and 11 more than last season, when City's Etihad tally fell to 57.

Fewest goals conceded

Chelsea's remarkable record of conceding just 15 times in 2004/05 won't be easy to beat - but could this City side be the ones to do just that?

How mean can the City defence be next season?

They let in just 23 goals last season - one more than Liverpool - and will be aiming to offer up even fewer chances this time around, following the big-money investment in defensive midfielder Rodri.

In terms of home and away records, Manchester United let just four goals in at Old Trafford during 1994/95, while Chelsea's backline were beaten on only nine occasions on the road in 2004/05.

Go invincible and pass 50 unbeaten…

Matching Arsenal's Invincibles of 2003/04 may seem like the impossible task but in the past two seasons City have gone deep into the campaign before suffering their first loss.

Arsenal were unbeaten during their 2003/04 Premier League title win

In 2017/18 they went undefeated in their first 22 matches before eventually losing to Liverpool in January, while last season they fell to Chelsea in December after a strong 15-game start.

Can Guardiola's men hold off all challengers this time around? If they do, they'll surpass Arsenal's eventual total of 49-unbeaten, as City won their final 14 games of last season.

Premier League records already broken

2017/18

Most points in a Premier League season - 100 (Previously: 95, Chelsea 2004/05)

Most wins - 32 (Previously: 30, Chelsea 2016/17) - City also won 32 times in 2018/19

Most goals - 106 (Previously: 103, Chelsea 2009/10)

Most away wins - 16 (Previously: 15, Chelsea 2004/05)

Best goal difference - 79 (Previously: 71, Chelsea 2009/10)

Biggest title-winning margin - 19 points (Previously: 18, Man Utd 2009/10)

Least time trailing opposition - 153 minutes (Previously: 170 minutes, Arsenal 1998/99)

Consecutive Premier League wins - 18 (Previously: 13, Chelsea 2016/17)

2018/19

Most goals (all comps) - 169 (Previously: 156, Man City 2013/14)

Most home wins in a season - 18 (level with Chelsea 05/06, Utd 10/11, City 11/12)

Fewest draws - 2 (level with Spurs 2018/19)

City also became the first English team to win the domestic treble of the top flight, the FA Cup and the League Cup

