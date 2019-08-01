Top 10 pre-season storylines: Liverpool's defence, Manchester United optimism, Chelsea options

The start of the 2019/20 Premier League season is just over a week away, so what are the top storylines from pre-season?

The new campaign gets started on Friday, August 9 as Liverpool face Norwich live on Sky Sports.

From Liverpool's leaky defence to Manchester United optimism and Chelsea's options, here are the main talking points from pre-season so far…

Deals dragging out

This isn't a new development in the world of transfers, but it does seem like several big-money moves could go to the wire this summer.

These are deals that might have been expected to be completed earlier, such as Manchester United's move for Harry Maguire, Romelu Lukaku's departure from Old Trafford, Leroy Sane leaving Manchester City and Arsenal signing Kieran Tierney.

Will Harry Maguire leave Leicester this summer?

There have been plenty of transfer stories that have dragged out across the last couple of months and some could still have more mileage as transfer windows in Europe don't close until the end of August.

For Premier League clubs, though, there's only a week to get deals done.

Liverpool's leaky defence

Should it be a concern that Liverpool have only kept one clean sheet in seven pre-season games?

Their defence was their strength last season, but against Sporting Lisbon and Napoli they conceded five goals with potentially their first-choice back four for the 2019/20 season. The only absentee from the backline for those games was goalkeeper Alisson, who has just returned from the Copa America.

Alisson has returned from the Copa America

Clearly Alisson's presence should not be undervalued - although even he made a "slapstick error" on his return against Lyon - and he may well bring the stability back to the defence if he starts in the Community Shield against Manchester City on Sunday.

But, if not a concern, the defensive showings so far are at least a surprise.

Chelsea's striking options

Who is going to lead the line for Chelsea this season? The early signs suggest the position is still up for grabs.

Tammy Abraham, Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud have all been handed chances by Frank Lampard, with Giroud up front in a 4-2-3-1 in the first half against Reading last weekend and then Batshuayi and Abraham together up front for the second half.

Will Tammy Abraham start up front in Chelsea's Premier League opener against Manchester United?

Abraham then played 75 minutes in the 5-3 win over RB Salzburg on Wednesday, but the goals have not come from the strikers.

Ross Barkley and Kenedy grabbed a goal each against Reading while Mason Mount, who was with Lampard at Derby last season, scored twice. Against Salzburg, Christian Pulisic scored twice and Barkley and Pedro also netted.

"The goals are going to come from different places," said Mount after the win over Reading. "And I want to contribute towards that from midfield."

Chelsea could certainly do with goals from across the pitch as they look to fill the void left by Eden Hazard.

Sterling up front

Like Chelsea, Manchester City also have questions about their forward line, albeit for different reasons.

They have spent pre-season without Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero, both of whom have been away at the Copa America, which has meant Raheem Sterling has been leading the line.

Raheem Sterling has been playing up front for Man City in pre-season

The England international has scored four goals in four games and there has been speculation about whether he will retain his position against Liverpool in the Community Shield on Sunday.

Asked about his preferred position, he told the Manchester Evening News: "Anywhere I can be in the box to be honest with you. Left wing, right wing, striker… right wing back if I could be in the box. My preferred positions are on the wing or in and around the striker; anywhere along the front."

Positive signs for United?

Remember when Manchester United ended their 2018/19 season with a home defeat to relegated Cardiff?

The mood from then to now could hardly be more different. Not just because United have won all five of their pre-season matches, but because there appears to be genuine cause for optimism.

Youngsters Mason Greenwood, Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong have impressed while new signings Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have quickly settled into the team.

There's still a desperation among fans for United to make one or two more additions, but at least there is positivity heading into the new season. Contrast that to a year ago when there were a number of absentees during pre-season, including Alexis Sanchez due to visa issues, and Jose Mourinho was already describing the situation as "very bad".

Pogba praised, Lukaku absent

United have conducted their pre-season with rumours hanging over the future of two of their key players - Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku.

While Lukaku is yet to feature in pre-season due to injuries, Pogba has been praised.

Sky Sports' James Cooper says he has been a "model performer on and off the pitch" while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that "Paul has been absolutely top in the group".

Both of their futures are still up in their air, but, if they stay, Pogba has put himself in a position that means he is far more likely to feature in United's Premier League opener against Chelsea than Lukaku.

Do Arsenal need more?

Arsenal were the third-highest scorers in the Premier League last season and it doesn't look like goals should be a problem in 2019/20 after they bolstered their attack with the addition of Nicolas Pepe.

But the familiar question remains: What about the defence?

Laurent Koscielny looks as though he could leave Arsenal

Arsenal haven't yet added to their backline, and also look as though they could lose centre-backs Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi. Kieran Tierney may yet arrive from Celtic, but that doesn't solve the uncertainty over the central defensive partnership for the opener against Newcastle on Sunday, August 11.

Will it be Sokratis and Mustafi? Or will Calum Chambers partner Sokratis?

Either way, the defence still appears to be an area of concern for the Gunners.

Spurs make signings, but is it enough?

It's been something of an odd summer for Tottenham.

There's been optimism as they have ended their transfer drought to sign Tanguy Ndombele and Jack Clarke.

However, Kieran Trippier and Fernando Llorente have left, and Danny Rose could also be heading for the exit door.

Unless Giovani Lo Celso, or perhaps Paulo Dybala, arrive before the close of the window, it will be difficult to argue that the Spurs squad is significantly stronger than last season despite signing Ndombele.

Perhaps that is why Mauricio Pochettino seemed a bit frustrated when recently pressed on transfers.

Villa get among goals

Villa have been one of the busiest Premier League clubs in the summer transfer window, and they have also been one of the most prolific in their pre-season friendlies, scoring 13 goals in four matches.

New signings Wesley and Jota both netted twice against Walsall while John McGinn netted a double against Charlton, including a superb individual effort.

Can Championship play-off winners Villa ride their hot form into the start of the new season?

Watford keeping quiet

This summer is on course to be one of Watford's quietest in recent memory.

The Hornets have become renowned for chopping and changing their squad during the transfer window, but so far have only made signing - Craig Dawson from West Brom. They also haven't let many players leave, giving Javi Gracia the chance for some continuity.

