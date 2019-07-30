Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham should change his job description

Mauricio Pochettino says his role should be changed from manager to head coach

Mauricio Pochettino says his job title should be changed from manager to head coach as he has no influence over Tottenham’s transfer activity.

Tottenham broke their club record this summer to sign Tanguy Ndombele and have also snapped up Kion Etete from Notts County as well as Jack Clarke, who has returned to Leeds on loan for the season.

Kieran Trippier left to join Atletico Madrid, while England left-back Danny Rose has been linked with a move away from north London.

Speaking after Tottenham's 1-0 Audi Cup win over Real Madrid, Pochettino swerved questions about Rose's future and urged the club to change his job description to more accurately reflect his role at the club.

"I am not in charge and I know nothing about the situation of my players," he said.

"I am only coaching them and trying to get the best from them. Sell, buy players, sign contract, not sign contract - I think it is not in my hands, it's in the club's hands and (chairman) Daniel Levy.

"The club need to change my title and description. Of course I am the boss deciding the strategic play, but in another area I don't know. Today, I feel like I am the coach."

