Leroy Sane: Pep Guardiola expects German to stay at Man City

Pep Guardiola expects Leroy Sane to stay at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola claimed Manchester City's desire to keep Leroy Sane was "always there" and expects the midfielder to stay at the club.

Germany winger Sane has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer, though the German side accept a deal is now unlikely.

Asked if he expected Sane to stay at the Etihad Stadium, the City boss said: "Yes." He added: "The club made him an offer last year. As I said many times, we want people happy to be here. We are going to help him to be the best.

"We know his potential and what his level is. He has a special quality difficult to find around the world.

"He knows, they all know, it's difficult (to play regularly) because of the quality we have.

Pep Guardiola during City's 4-1 win over West Ham

"But, at the same time, I spoke to the club 10 times (to say) I want people here to be happy. If they don't want, they go. The desire to have him to be with us is always there."

Asked for clarification on whether Sane would stay, Guardiola said: "I answered the question, and I was really clear."

Fielding a mixture of youth and experience, City made light of this week's travel problems, and in hot and humid conditions they came from behind to comfortably beat the Hammers in their Premier League Asia Trophy opener, despite some early mistakes.

Guardiola told Sky Sports: "We made some mistakes, which is good. The best way to improve is to make the mistakes, it's not about the physical condition as that is coming day-by-day. The mistakes we did, and especially for the new players, old players, to know what we can do better, it is good.

"West Ham created problems, had chances and played good. After the summer time, after most of them having just four training sessions, it is normal to make mistakes, but is it good!

"It is better to see it in the games than in training sessions; training is fake, not real, and when you play against a real opponent, that is the best way to improve.

"Yes, of course we can improve. More consistent. The last 10, 12 games in the PL were really good, but of course you can improve."

