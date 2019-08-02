Claudio Bravo hoping to revive Manchester City career this season

Claudio Bravo is set to start for Manchester City in Sunday's Community Shield

Claudio Bravo is hoping to revive his Manchester City career this season.

The Chile goalkeeper missed most of City's treble-winning campaign last term after rupturing an Achilles tendon but is fit again and set to start against Liverpool in the Community Shield on Sunday.

Bravo played throughout City's pre-season tour of Asia as regular first choice as Ederson was enjoying a delayed summer break following international commitments.

Bravo was replaced as City's No 1 by Ederson in 2017

"To me, this season could be a fresh start. After such a complex injury, the best way is to start again from zero," the 36-year-old said.

"I always want to be present, whether that is on the pitch or off the pitch. I want to contribute to the team. I'm a very competitive person and I always set high expectations for myself."

Bravo lost his place in the City side to Ederson after the Brazil international's arrival in 2017 but is determined to grab any opportunity to play that he can.

"I don't think there is a team in the world where there isn't competition inside the squad. I think football players have this competitive gene," he added.

"Ederson has been performing amazingly since he arrived, but he is also aware that I'm behind him putting pressure on him.

"I'm aware that when I haven't had the chance to play, my role is to support him, to help him and to give him advice, but I never lose the competitive gene and the hunger to keep training, playing and fighting for trophies. I always want to be there."

Despite his injury, Bravo says his mental strength has helped him overcome a difficult year and believes he has a key role to play on the bench.

"If I am not playing, I must be supporting the team from outside. I'm an experienced goalkeeper, so I totally understand what being a team player means," he said.

"I suffered a really serious injury, but I was always willing to be there, to help the team, to play again. I have always been a very positive person, I have always believed a lot in myself and I always trust myself.

"When you put a lot of effort into your job, you dedicate yourself to it, you look after yourself and you have the help of great professionals around you - I never experienced thoughts of missing out. Quite the opposite. I was calm all

along.

"That is why I managed to finish the last month of last season training normally and now I'm back to the team and competing as I used to."