Leroy Sane: Bayern Munich deny reports of bid for Manchester City winger

Leroy Sane started City's most recent pre-season victory over Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan on July 27

Bayern Munich say reports claiming the club have made a bid for Manchester City winger Leroy Sane are untrue.

Media reports in Britain and Germany have suggested that the Bundesliga giants had tabled a bid for the 23-year-old.

But Bayern Munich tweeted a statement, saying: "News reports made today stating that Leroy Sane has decided to join FC Bayern do not correspond to the facts."

News reports made today stating that Leroy Sané has decided to join FC Bayern do not correspond to the facts. — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 1, 2019

Sky Sports News understands that Manchester City have no intention of selling Sane to the Bundesliga club.

According to Sky in Germany however, positive talks have already been made in Munich between Sane's representatives and Bayern.

1:21 With Sane linked with a move to Bayern Munich, we take a look at some of his best Premier League goals from the 2018/19 season With Sane linked with a move to Bayern Munich, we take a look at some of his best Premier League goals from the 2018/19 season

Earlier this week, Bayern's chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge apologised to Manchester City and hit out at the club's manager Niko Kovac for saying the club are "confident" about signing Sane.

Sane, who scored 16 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League champions last season, has two years remaining on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium.

0:28 After Pep Guardiola reiterated he wants to keep Sane on Friday, the Good Morning Transfers panel analyse just how important the player is for Manchester City After Pep Guardiola reiterated he wants to keep Sane on Friday, the Good Morning Transfers panel analyse just how important the player is for Manchester City

The 23-year-old is yet to make a decision and there has still been no indication from his camp that he prefers Bayern over City.

Meanwhile, his manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that Sane's future at City is "not in our hands".

He has been involved in all of his side's pre-season friendlies prior to their Community Shield clash with Liverpool on August 4.

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday August 8 and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline. The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!