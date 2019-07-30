Niko Kovac's Leroy Sane comments unhelpful, says Bayern Munich's Karl-Heinz Rumminegge

Leroy Sane started just 21 of Manchester City's 38 Premier League games last season

Bayern Munich's chairman Karl-Heinz Rumminegge has hit out at Niko Kovac for saying the club are "very confident" about signing Leroy Sane.

Last week, Bayern head coach Kovac said securing Sane's signature would constitute a "dream signing" for the Bundesliga giants, and claimed days later that the club are "confident" of bringing him to the Allianz Arena.

According to Sky in Germany, positive talks have been made in Munich between Sane's representatives and the club, but Sky Sports News understands that Manchester City are not prepared to sell the 23-year-old and have not received a bid for him.

Speaking to ZDF prior to Bayern's Audi Cup clash with Fenerbahce, Bayern's CEO Rumminegge criticised Kovac's comments regarding the ongoing negotiations.

"I did not like the statement, so I do not hide it," he said.

"We have a very good relationship with Manchester City - our former coach Pep Guardiola is coach there.

"Sane is still under contract there. Neither optimistic nor pessimistic statements continue to help us.

"We have to do our job, the coach has to do his job and if we all do the job well then we will have a successful season."

1:21 Leroy Sane's best Premier League goals from the 2018/19 season Leroy Sane's best Premier League goals from the 2018/19 season

Sane is yet to decide where he will play his football next season - he is currently under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2021.

The former Schalke winger made 46 appearances in all competitions for City during the 2018/19 campaign, scoring 16 goals, however he started just 21 of their 38 Premier League games.

Sane would be Bayern's fifth signing of the window if he moves to Germany, with the Bundesliga champions already bringing in French duo Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez, as well as Jann Fiete-Arp from Hamburg and Marco Friedl from Werder Bremen.

