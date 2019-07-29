Raheem Sterling not seeking Manchester City captaincy

Raheem Sterling says he is "developing and maturing" at Manchester City

Raheem Sterling is in no hurry to take the captain's armband at Manchester City and insists the club has "a lot of good candidates".

Sterling, 24, has developed into one of the most influential players at the Etihad after an impressive fourth season with the club in which he scored 25 goals in all competitions.

City have yet to name a permanent successor to former Vincent Kompany, with manager Pep Guardiola claiming the players will decide.

David Silva has taken on the role during most of pre-season, but Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho and Sergio Aguero have all been touted as potential captains.

Sterling said: "It's not something that I'm fussed about really. It has to be natural, you can't force it.

"I'm not going to start shouting on the pitch now Vinny's gone. Your team-mates have to see you in that light.

"The manager and us as players will make the right choice. We've got a lot of good candidates here.

"David has been here for god knows how long - he's been in the country longer than I have. There is Kevin, Dinho [Fernandinho], we have a lot of players who can fill it.

"People do ask me a lot of questions for an opinion. I'm developing and maturing and people around the club can see that. I do have quite a say in the changing room and they do ask my opinion."

