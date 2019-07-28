Leroy Sane: Bayern Munich ‘confident’ of signing Manchester City winger

Manchester City's Leroy Sane has been described as Bayern Munich's 'dream signing' this summer

Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac says he is "confident" the club will sign Manchester City winger Leroy Sane this summer.

Earlier this week, Kovac confirmed the player would be the Bundesliga champions' "dream signing", confirming their intention of going all out to seal his signature.

"Leroy is a very good player. We want him and the club is working on it. But I'm confident and assume that we can get him," Kovac told ZDF Sport.

According to Sky in Germany, Bayern held positive discussions with Sane's representatives earlier this week over a potential move to the Allianz Arena.

However, the 23-year-old is yet to make a decision and there has still been no indication from his camp that he prefers Bayern over City.

Sky Sports News understands Manchester City have no interest in selling Sane and are yet to receive an official bid for the Germany winger.

