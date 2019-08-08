Scott Carson joins Manchester City on loan from Derby
Carson signs for Premier League champions as goalkeeper cover
Last Updated: 08/08/19 5:16pm
Manchester City have signed goalkeeper Scott Carson on a season-long loan from Derby.
The former England international is expected to provide a third option in addition to first-choice 'keeper Ederson, and Claudio Bravo.
Carson has made more than 150 appearances for Derby since arriving at the club in 2015, reaching the Sky Bet Championship playoffs on three occasions.
