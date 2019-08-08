Manchester City News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Scott Carson joins Manchester City on loan from Derby

Carson signs for Premier League champions as goalkeeper cover

Last Updated: 08/08/19 5:16pm

Scott Carson will return to the Premier League with Manchester City
Scott Carson will return to the Premier League with Manchester City

Manchester City have signed goalkeeper Scott Carson on a season-long loan from Derby.

The former England international is expected to provide a third option in addition to first-choice 'keeper Ederson, and Claudio Bravo.

Also See:

Carson has made more than 150 appearances for Derby since arriving at the club in 2015, reaching the Sky Bet Championship playoffs on three occasions.

More to follow...

Soccer Saturday Super 6 is Back

FREE TO PLAY: £2m jackpot if £2m Players Enter

Trending

©2019 Sky UK