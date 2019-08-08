Scott Carson joins Manchester City on loan from Derby

Scott Carson will return to the Premier League with Manchester City

Manchester City have signed goalkeeper Scott Carson on a season-long loan from Derby.

The former England international is expected to provide a third option in addition to first-choice 'keeper Ederson, and Claudio Bravo.

Carson has made more than 150 appearances for Derby since arriving at the club in 2015, reaching the Sky Bet Championship playoffs on three occasions.

