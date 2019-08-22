Vincent Kompany testimonial: Former Manchester United players in team to face 'City Legends'

Vincent Kompany led Man City to a domestic treble last season

Ten former Manchester United players have been named in a Premier League all-stars team to face an ex-Manchester City XI for Vincent Kompany's testimonial.

Edwin van der Sar, Gary and Phil Neville, John O'Shea, Wes Brown, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Michael Carrick, Ryan Giggs and Robin van Persie will play in the all-star team that will be led by Belgium manager Roberto Martinez.

Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas will also feature, along with Rafael van der Vaart and former England striker Emile Heskey.

Kompany won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups while at Manchester City

The City line-up will include current players Sergio Ageuro and David Silva, while former striker Mario Balotelli is also set to make an appearance.

Joe Hart, Shay Given, Gael Clichy, Aleksandar Kolarov, Joleon Lescott, Micah Richards, Pablo Zabaleta, Dedryk Boyata, Wayne Bridge, Richard Dunne, Nigel de Jong, Samir Nasri, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Stephen Ireland and Craig Bellamy make up the rest of the 'City Legends' squad.

.@VincentKompany's testimonial might have a bit of a derby feel to it...🔵🔴



🔵 #mancity https://t.co/9bEKrUvL1B — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 22, 2019

Pep Guardiola will manage the home side, who will face the former Premier League XI at the Etihad Stadium on September 11.

Money raised from the match will go to Tackle4MCR - the initiative that Kompany set up with the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, to address rough sleeping and homelessness in the city.

B'mouth vs Man City Live on

The former captain, 33, guided his team to the domestic treble last term before announcing his departure from the club.

Kompany played 360 games for City and won four Premier League titles during his 11-year spell at the club.

After joining his boyhood side Anderlecht in a player-manager role in May, the centre-back has confirmed he will now purely focus on on-the-field matters as club captain, following the club's worst start to a campaign in 21 years.