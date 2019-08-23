Vincent Kompany an injury doubt for Manchester City testimonial

Kompany could miss his own testimonial at the Etihad Stadium on September 11

Vincent Kompany is an injury doubt for his own Manchester City testimonial, after being forced off during Anderlecht's 1-0 defeat to Genk.

The defender, who joined the Belgian club in May following his departure from City, was substituted in the 75th minute of Anderlecht's fifth league game of the season.

Kompany suffered what looked like a hamstring injury during the second half at the Luminus Arena.

It has not been confirmed how long the centre-back will be sidelined for, ahead of his testimonial at the Etihad Stadium on September 11.

The loss to Genk was the first game where Kompany left tactical decisions to his colleague Simon Davies, while the former City defender remained on the field as captain.

Anderlecht are yet to win a match in their 2019/20 Belgian First Division A campaign - the club's worst start to a season in 21 years.

Kompany's new side managed goalless draws against Mechelen and Royal Excel Mouscron, but defeats to Oostende, Kortrijk and Genk have seen them slip into the bottom half of the table.

The 34-time Belgian champions made various big-name signings following Kompany's arrival, including Samir Nasri, Nacer Chadli and former Leeds striker Kemar Roofe.