Kevin De Bruyne backs Anderlecht player-manager Vincent Kompany

Vincent Kompany has picked up just two points from his first five games as player-manager

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has backed former team-mate Vincent Kompany as Anderlecht player-manager after saying "there's a lot of people who want him to fail".

Kompany took many by surprise when he announced his pursuit into management after leaving Manchester City in the summer and he has struggled in the early stages of his new role.



Anderlecht remain winless in their first five games in the Belgian top flight this season and Kompany has even taken the decision to leave tactical decisions to coach Simon Davies while he is captain on the field.

Despite receiving criticism for his poor start, De Bruyne has defended his former City and Belgium captain, saying: "He's been a manager for like two months, so what do you expect?"

"To go there and win every game? It's not like this in football. I think there's a lot of people who want him to fail, because to do this job, to be player and a manager, some people don't like it but I know Vinny pretty well and he probably won't care what people say about it.

Kompany won four Premier League titles at City, two with De Bruyne as a team-mate

It remains a tough balance to juggle playing and managerial commitments, but Kompany may be facing a period of time in the dugout after picking up an injury in the 1-0 loss against Genk on Friday - leaving him a doubt for his own City testimonial on September 11.

The central defender made it clear when joining Anderlecht that he wanted to take inspiration from the style of play of former manager Pep Guardiola, who also endured teething problems implementing his system in Manchester.

De Bruyne has revealed, even though Kompany may be struggling to adapt to life as a manager, he is still enjoying the transition.

He said: "I spoke with him a few times, he's enjoying it.

"The games that I saw I think they're playing really well, they're missing a striker for the moment but I think he had a very tough job.

"I think he had like 50 players at the beginning of the season and had to let 25 players go, and he gained 10 players, it's nearly impossible. And then put another philosophy into it, it's very difficult.

"Obviously he didn't start well in terms of points but I can understand it a little bit because he is trying to play a style that we did and obviously we had growing pains, so I can understand that.

"Football is a business where you get points but I think he will get time. In Belgium only one is relegated so I don't think he needs to worry about that! If he gets the time that will be nice."