Bernardo Silva says Man City wanted to put on show in 8-0 drubbing of Watford

Bernardo Silva says Manchester City were keen to put on a show for their fans following defeat to Norwich as they thrashed Watford 8-0 on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side went down to a surprise 3-2 defeat at Carrow Road last weekend before recovering to beat Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 in Ukraine in the Champions League in midweek.

City then showed their home supporters in emphatic fashion that they were fully over their frustrating trip to Norfolk, with Silva scoring his first senior hat-trick against the hapless Hornets, who they beat 6-0 in last season's FA Cup final.

"After the defeat at Norwich obviously we wanted to get the three points and give our fans a good performance," said Silva.

"We were unbelievable in the first 30 minutes, scored lots of goals and had control.

"After the Norwich defeat, it was great to give our fans the result and the performance.

"We aimed to keep it going in the second half. We didn't want them to hurt us or score past us."

Manchester City begin the defence of their Carabao Cup away to Preston on Tuesday before taking on Everton at Goodison Park when they return to Premier League action on Saturday - live on Sky Sports.