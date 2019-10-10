Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists Phil Foden is priceless

Phil Foden signed a new deal last year, keeping him at Manchester City until 2024

Pep Guardiola says Phil Foden is indispensable to Manchester City and even 500m euros (£450m) would not be enough to prise the youngster away from the Etihad Stadium.

The City boss said in April that Foden will be an important player for the club "for the next decade" and apologised to the 19-year-old earlier this month for not handing him the minutes he deserves this season.

Guardiola insists Foden is the natural successor to veteran playmaker David Silva - who brings the curtain down on his decade-long stay with City at the end of the season - and remains convinced the Stockport-born midfielder will be one of England's best players for years to come.

"We didn't give Foden a new contract by accident," Guardiola told The Sun.

0:46 Pep Guardiola admits Phil Foden deserves more game time but must be patient because of Manchester City's strength in depth in midfield Pep Guardiola admits Phil Foden deserves more game time but must be patient because of Manchester City's strength in depth in midfield

"He is the only player that can't be sold under any circumstances, the only one. Not even for 500m euros.

"Phil's going nowhere. Phil is City. We won't be signing anyone else for that position. When David Silva leaves, we know exactly who our new magician will be."

"He's grown up with us. He's one of us and he's going to be brilliant - one of the Premier League's best."