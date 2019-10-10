Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists Phil Foden is priceless
Pep Guardiola says Phil Foden is indispensable to Manchester City and even 500m euros (£450m) would not be enough to prise the youngster away from the Etihad Stadium.
The City boss said in April that Foden will be an important player for the club "for the next decade" and apologised to the 19-year-old earlier this month for not handing him the minutes he deserves this season.
Guardiola insists Foden is the natural successor to veteran playmaker David Silva - who brings the curtain down on his decade-long stay with City at the end of the season - and remains convinced the Stockport-born midfielder will be one of England's best players for years to come.
"We didn't give Foden a new contract by accident," Guardiola told The Sun.
"He is the only player that can't be sold under any circumstances, the only one. Not even for 500m euros.
"Phil's going nowhere. Phil is City. We won't be signing anyone else for that position. When David Silva leaves, we know exactly who our new magician will be."
"He's grown up with us. He's one of us and he's going to be brilliant - one of the Premier League's best."