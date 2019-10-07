Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk not looking at Man City points gap

1:41 Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says the players should not focus on their eight-point lead over Manchester City in the Premier League Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says the players should not focus on their eight-point lead over Manchester City in the Premier League

Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool are focused solely on their own performances and are not paying any attention to their eight-point lead over champions Manchester City.

A late James Milner penalty gave Liverpool a 2-1 win against Leicester, and with City suffering a shock 2-0 defeat at home to Wolves, the Reds are now eight points clear of Pep Guardiola's side.

Liverpool can equal City's Premier League record of 18 consecutive wins if they beat Manchester United in their first match after the international break, which is live and exclusive on Sky Sports.

Gary Neville said on Sunday the title now looks like it is Liverpool's to lose, but with 30 league games still to play this season, Van Dijk insists anything can still happen in the race for the title.

"So far we have been getting the points," Van Dijk told Sky Sports News ahead of Netherlands' clash with Northern Ireland in Rotterdam on Thursday.

"There is always room for improvement in our game. And I think we should just focus on all the games ahead of us and don't look at any gaps or points or difference between us and the others, including City.

"There are a lot of busy periods coming up as well with December and January and anything can happen still."

Adama Traore's double gave Wolves a famous win at the Etihad on Sunday, and Van Dijk admitted he was as surprised by the scoreline as everyone else.

"I didn't expect that, of course," he said. "I think everyone expected a difficult game for City, but when City are at home it never really happens that they don't score at least one goal.

"It was a great performance from Wolves and you have to give credit to them. But they (City) will try and bounce back from it. Until then I've just got to focus on international football.

