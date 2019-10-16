Sergio Aguero: Manchester City striker unhurt following car collision

Sergio Aguero was involved in a car collision but has not sustained any injuries

Sergio Aguero is unhurt after being involved in a small car collision on Wednesday morning.

Aguero reported to the City Football Academy with the rest of the Manchester City squad as usual, and Sky Sports News understands he did not need to be checked by the club's medical team.

The incident has been described as a "minor prang", with the forward coming away unscathed.

The Argentina international has nine goals and two assists in eight matches in all competitions for City this term.

The 31-year-old confirmed during the summer transfer window that he intends to return to his boyhood club Independiente in Argentina before retiring after he has completed his Manchester City contract, which runs until 2021.

He was not included in Argentina's squad over the international break for their recent clashes against Ecuador and Germany and is set to be in contention to make an appearance for Pep Guardiola's side's upcoming top-flight clash against Crystal Palace.

