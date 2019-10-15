Manchester City Women's boss Nick Cushing not motivated by revenge ahead of Champions League tie

Nick Cushing is yet to lead Manchester City to a Champions League title

Manchester City Women boss Nick Cushing has stressed he does not view the Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid as a revenge mission.

City host the first leg against Atletico, who knocked them out of the competition in the round of 32 last season 3-1 on aggregate, on Wednesday.

Asked if he saw it as a revenge game, Cushing said: "No. I don't think you think clearly when you start to think like that.

Caroline Weir celebrates firing Manchester City Women into the lead against Manchester United Women

"We had an incredibly difficult game against Atletico Madrid last season - every game is hard. The women's game is so competitive now.

"We just enjoy going up against the best teams and for sure, Atletico Madrid are a top team."

The Spanish champions, who have started their league campaign with four wins and a 6-1 loss to Barcelona, signed former City forward Toni Duggan over the summer after she left Barca.

Cushing has been at the club since 2014

Regarding the 28-year-old England international - with City from 2013 to 2017 - Cushing said: "If you look at Toni's history here, she scored some incredibly big goals, played well and won trophies.

"She was a fan favourite and we hope she gets a good welcome, but we want to make sure we put the performance in that wins the game."

City - who have made a 100 per cent start to 2019-20 - have won the WSL, in 2016, the Women's FA Cup and the Continental League Cup twice each under Cushing since he took charge in 2014.

Captain Steph Houghton lifted the Women's FA Cup last season

They have also twice reached the Champions League semi-finals, in 2017 and 2018.

"I've never felt there is a particular trophy I wanted to win more than the others. I want to win them all, but I'm also realistic that it's incredibly difficult to win the Champions League," Cushing said.

Cushing said a late decision will be made on whether Pauline Bremer is involved on Wednesday, after she picked up a knock ahead of the Birmingham game.