Arsenal's Leah Williamson 'humbled' by Save the Children Indonesia trip

Leah Williamson is part of Arsenal's Coaching for Life programme with Save the Children

Leah Williamson says travelling to Indonesia for Arsenal’s work with Save the Children was the "most humbling" moment of her career.

Save the Children has been the Arsenal Foundation's global charity partner since 2011 and Williamson explains the launch of the club's new Coaching for Life programme with the charity.

The Arsenal defender said: "The main idea of it is to help young boys and girls develop life skills, social skills and deal with their emotions as well as confidence-boosting and resilience training and to get a little bit of care and support.

"It was really humbling and probably the most humbling thing I have ever done, and also one of the hardest things.

"You go there for a few days and then you leave and you trust the programme you leave behind is going to help and you want to do more. I have not taken for granted even a minute of football since I have come back."

Williamson visited Jakarta to experience the challenges facing the children there, and learn how the new Coaching for Life scheme is empowering them to tackle certain stereotypes.

"Sometimes I see myself as a role model because I play football, but actually it goes a lot further than that," added the 22-year-old.

"I met a special young girl called Dia and there is pretty much not a day goes by where I don't wonder about what she is doing or wonder about her life.

"She's a 14-year-old girl who, unfortunately due to family circumstances, now has to work to support her family.

"She gets up very early, whilst also trying to go to school as much as possible. She is a part of the programme and she works on a stall outside of her house the rest of the time to support her family."