Ederson might miss Liverpool trip, says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is unsure if Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson will be fit for Sunday's Premier League trip to Liverpool after he picked up a muscular injury against Atalanta.

Ederson was replaced by Claudio Bravo at half-time of City's Champions League draw on Wednesday. Bravo was then sent off for a challenge on Josip Ilicic, with right-back Kyle Walker going in goal for the final 10 minutes.

When asked if Ederson would be fit for the trip to Anfield, Guardiola said: "I don't know right now.

"It's a muscular problem. It was not big but [I took him off] to avoid risk. He didn't feel comfortable in the last minutes and that's why we decided to make a substitution."

City held on for a 1-1 draw with Atalanta at the San Siro with Walker in goal.

Kyle Walker saved a free-kick after his emergency spell in goal after Claudio Bravo was sent off

After taking an early lead through Raheem Sterling (7), City looked in control but a missed penalty from Gabriel Jesus (42) proved costly as the Italians improved after the break and equalised through Mario Pasalic (49).

The game took an extraordinary turn late on when Bravo hauled down Josip Ilicic (80) and was dismissed, meaning Walker was summoned from the bench to play in goal and saved a free-kick.

Half-time substitute Claudio Bravo was sent off for a tackle outside the box on Josip Ilicic

City trail league leaders Liverpool by six points and travel to Anfield for the most eagerly-anticipated fixture of the Premier League season, live and exclusive on Sky Sports.

Liverpool have not lost in the league since their 2-1 defeat at the Etihad last January and their last home defeat came in April 2017. They have dropped just two points so far this season.

If Ederson is unavailable, 36-year-old Bravo will be favourite to step in at Anfield on Sunday. However, the Chilean looked low on confidence in his second-half stint in the San Siro - there was understandable rustiness given he's only played two Premier League games in the last two years.

Scott Carson is on loan from Derby County

If Guardiola wanted to look elsewhere, he has former England goalkeeper Scott Carson at his disposal. The 34-year-old is on loan from Derby and would no doubt relish the opportunity of playing against Liverpool. He was on the bench for them in Istanbul during the 2005 Champions League final.

Academy graduate Daniel Grimshaw, 22, would be a third option.

"Liverpool and Manchester City were both on the floor against Aston Villa and Southampton but yet again they found the answer. Both clubs are relentless in their pursuit of the title but I don't see a way back for City if Liverpool win on Super Sunday.

"Liverpool will move nine points clear with a win at Anfield and, as we saw at Villa Park, they simply don't know how to lose, so I just don't where they would lose three matches to let City back in.

"It's a massive football match. It's one where Liverpool would be happy with a draw, that would leave them six points clear having played against City. When you look at the way Liverpool are playing at the moment, scoring freely, I'd find it hard to look past them for the title if they won."

