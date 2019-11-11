Riyad Mahrez claims he almost joined Arsenal and describes 'two lost years' after Leicester title win

Riyad Mahrez joined Manchester City from Leicester for £60m in 2018

Riyad Mahrez says he almost joined Arsenal in 2016 and claims he "lost two years at the very highest level" of football after Leicester refused to allow him to leave.

Mahrez was a key part of Leicester's surprise Premier League success but with the Foxes failing to replicate that form in the following campaign, he was keen to move on.

Arsenal wanted to sign him, according to the player, although it was Manchester City who eventually bought him for £60m in the summer of 2018.

Mahrez won the Premier League with Leicester City in 2016

Mahrez was part of City's domestic treble-winning squad last season and has already scored three goals in 14 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side during the current campaign, although he admits he would have loved the opportunity to leave Leicester earlier than he did.

"After the title-winning year, if I was in a top team, it would not have been the same story," he told France Football.

"For me, it is clear that I lost two years at the very highest level. I lost two years!

"Because instead of being at City at 27, I could have been there at 24 or 25. Leicester blocked me. They told me: "You cannot go, you cannot go!

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's thrilling victory over Manchester City at Anfield. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's thrilling victory over Manchester City at Anfield.

"My agent had talked with [Arsene] Wenger who really wanted to sign me, it was almost done with Arsenal in the summer of 2016...I was really frustrated.

"It's not easy to go from being the PFA Players' Player of the Year to being part of a team fighting for Premier League survival. It's not the same job.

"Everyone is waiting on you and expects you to perform."