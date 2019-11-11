Pep Guardiola: Manchester City boss faces no FA charge after clash with Michael Oliver in Liverpool defeat

Pep Guardiola will not face an FA charge after approaching referee Michael Oliver after Sunday's 3-1 defeat for Manchester City against Liverpool.

Guardiola confronted the referee at the final whistle following his side's loss at Anfield, sarcastically saying "thank you very much" to Oliver and his officials, after key decisions went against City during the game.

Moments prior to Fabinho's opener in the sixth minute, the ball appeared to strike Trent Alexander-Arnold's arm in the Liverpool penalty area, after Bernardo Silva's aerial pass deflected onto the right-back.

Guardiola gesticulates towards referee Oliver

VAR checked the incident, but Liverpool's first goal in the 3-1 win stood.

During the second half, a Raheem Sterling right-footed effort appeared to hit Alexander-Arnold's arm in the box again, but the referee waved away claims for a penalty, leaving Guardiola furious on the touchline.

Speaking after the loss for City, Guardiola insisted he was prouder than ever of his side and said "ask Mike Riley and the guys in VAR" about the controversial decisions.

Liverpool head into the international break eight points clear of second-placed Leicester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Manchester City slipped to fourth after last season's domestic treble winners suffered their third top-flight defeat of this campaign.

The Premier League's referees chief Mike Riley has said that the long delays over contentious VAR calls are unacceptable and remain the largest issue facing the new system.

Meanwhile, the Premier League's 20 clubs are set to question the PGMOL's general manager this Thursday on the use of VARs, following another weekend of controversy.

The technology system has overturned 29 KMIs (Key Match Incidents) in the Premier League so far this season, which would have gone unchallenged last season.