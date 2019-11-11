Liverpool win over Manchester City a huge psychological blow, says Stephen Warnock

1:03 Liverpool's win puts a big dent in Manchester City's thought process and it is the Reds' title to lose, says Stephen Warnock Liverpool's win puts a big dent in Manchester City's thought process and it is the Reds' title to lose, says Stephen Warnock

Liverpool have won a huge "psychological battle" with Manchester City in the title race, according to Stephen Warnock.

The Reds' 3-1 win over City at Anfield on Sunday gave them a nine point lead over the defending Champions after just 12 games.

Jurgen Klopp's side could manage only one point from their two meetings with City last season and the former Liverpool defender believes they now have the upper hand mentally as well.

"It's a big blow to Manchester City psychologically but on the other side of it when you look at Liverpool psychologically that's a huge boost to them," he said.

"Liverpool now have won the psychological battle with Manchester City by getting that result.

"It puts a big dent in Manchester City's thought process, the way they approach the rest of the season but they are back-to-back champions.

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's thrilling victory over Manchester City at Anfield FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's thrilling victory over Manchester City at Anfield

"They will come back, they will be strong, Pep Guardiola will make sure they improve and I'm sure they will go on a long winning run after this."

"Klopp will know the position that Liverpool are in at the moment.

"He'll know that if he can keep key players fit and healthy then they're in a great position and it is theirs to lose.

While Liverpool have widened the gap with City they remain eight points ahead of Leicester and Chelsea who are second and third after also winning at the weekend.

5:28 Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool's intensity and desire in his side's 3-1 win over Manchester City Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool's intensity and desire in his side's 3-1 win over Manchester City

Warnock says it is not just Guardiola's side that Liverpool will need to be wary of as they look to secure their first Premier League title.

"With the position Liverpool are in it's their title to lose but they'll be put under huge pressure not only from Manchester City but from Chelsea and Leicester as well," he added.

"I don't think at the beginning of the season we'd have thought they would be getting pressure from Chelsea and Leicester but that is credit to the jobs that are being done at those football clubs."