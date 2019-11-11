This season reminiscent of Leicester title win, says former Foxes defender Matt Elliott

1:36 Matt Elliott believes there is an outside chance that Leicester could win their second Premier League title this season Matt Elliott believes there is an outside chance that Leicester could win their second Premier League title this season

Former Leicester defender Matt Elliott says that everything is falling into place for Brendan Rodgers' side, comparing this season to the year the Foxes won the league.

The Foxes' 2-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday saw them move up to second in the table, nine points clear of Sheffield United in fifth.

And, after winning the title under Claudio Ranieri in 2016, Elliott believes that due to a number of other top teams struggling this campaign, Leicester will aim to capitalise again.

"That was a huge result [for Leicester] against Arsenal. To create that nine-point gap between Leicester and the Gunners - that's a big difference. Tottenham are struggling as well. They can't get their game together," he said.

"So, it's somewhat reminiscent of the title-winning campaign, in as much as everything seems to be falling into place for Leicester. The opportunity is there, without a doubt."

Leicester have lost just two of their 12 league games so far this season; away to both Manchester United and European champions Liverpool.

They have also managed a draw against top-four chasing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, along with a 9-0 thrashing of Southampton at St Mary's.

When asked about whether he thinks his former side are capable of winning the league, Elliott was unsure, but thinks that they are more than capable of bringing Champions League football back to the King Power Stadium.

Elliott said: "I think [top four] is more realistic [than winning the league], for sure. You saw the quality that Leicester were up against yesterday in the game at Anfield.

"But they're in a healthy position, aren't they? They're slightly hesitant to shout the odds and proclaim they'll get Champions League qualification but they must be quietly confident.

"It's not by fluke. They're there by merit. They've been playing superb football and the complete game. They're winning games in different ways.

"They're playing well in an attacking sense but defensively they look very solid too. You do look at it and think that something drastic has to happen if they are to drop out."

Jamie Vardy is the Premier League top scorer with 11 goals

Rodgers' side are two places higher in the table now than they were after 10 games when they won the league in 2015-16, with more points, more goals scored, and significantly fewer conceded.

Many have compared the two sides and, whilst Elliott did not comment on which he thought was superior, he did say that this season's team has a "more complete game" and believes they will only get better this campaign.

He said: "The proof is in the pudding, I suppose, when you look at the statistics and what they achieve. They certainly have a more complete game, I would say.

"It's about sustaining their performances but I think Brendan Rodgers is right - anyone that has seen Leicester's games can't help but be impressed.

"There is the knowledge that there is room for improvement as individuals and collectively as a team. That's the encouraging thing."