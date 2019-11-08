Leicester City's Jamie Vardy named Premier League Player of the Month for October

Jamie Vardy is the Premier League's top scorer with 10 goals this season

Jamie Vardy has won the award for Premier League Player of the Month for October.

The 32-year-old scored four goals in three games last month to help Leicester up to third in the table, eight points off leaders Liverpool after 11 matches.

Vardy has scored 110 goals in 250 games for Leicester City

"It's great to win the award but it just shows what the team have been doing as well," he said.

'We've been putting good performances in and fortunately for me I have been getting the chances and putting them away."

Vardy got one goal in Leicester's 2-1 win over Burnley on October 19 and also scored a hat-trick in the club's 9-0 demolition of Southampton a week later.