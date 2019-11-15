Manchester City thank 114 fans who made Shakhtar Donetsk trip

Pep Guardiola hand-signed some of the letters which were sent to fans

Manchester City have written hand-signed letters to the 114 fans that went to their away game against Shakhtar Donetsk in September to thank them for their support.

The club have also invited the fans to enjoy their hospitality experience for the game on November 26.

Each letter was personally signed by either a player or manager Pep Guardiola, and read: "To have your support in these games means so much, and as I have always said, we are nothing without our fans.

"On behalf of the players and the staff, I would like to thank you again for your incredible support."

City won the game 3-0 thanks to goals from Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus.

They are top of their Champions League group and will qualify for the knockout stages if they avoid defeat to Shakhtar at the Etihad.